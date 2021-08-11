Valley View schools to require masks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a nearly three-hour mask mandate discussion at a special meeting at the Valley View School District, masks will be required.

The school board heard from several people in the medical community urging the mask mandate.

Dr. Shane Speights from the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine was in the audience. Many physicians had the same message and said that we would see destruction like never before with the delta variant if masks are not required.

Dr. Jeremy Swymn is an orthopedic surgeon. He’s pleased with the board’s decision and says it will keep his two fifth-graders safe.

“I’m here for a lot of reasons, but definitely one of those reasons is my children going to the school. I love the school. They love the school, and we want to be a part of it, and I think the only way this point for us to be in school for any period of time is to do what the school board did tonight,” said Swymn.

The school will monitor cases in Craighead County. If transmission rates and cases go down, they will lift the mask mandate.

