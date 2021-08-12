2021 Arkansas State volleyball squad features veterans & newcomers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball added five newcomers for 2021.

Two are true freshman while three are D1 transfers. There’s plenty of experience back this season, including All-Sun Belt selection Kendahl Davenport.

The Red Wolves open the season August 27th with the A-State Invitational. You can check out the complete A-State schedule here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.