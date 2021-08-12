Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 Arkansas State volleyball squad features veterans & newcomers

The Red Wolves continued preseason practice Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Wolves continued preseason practice Wednesday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball added five newcomers for 2021.

Two are true freshman while three are D1 transfers. There’s plenty of experience back this season, including All-Sun Belt selection Kendahl Davenport.

The Red Wolves open the season August 27th with the A-State Invitational. You can check out the complete A-State schedule here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
The organizers for the Jonesboro BBQ Fest have pulled the plug this year on the annual festival.
Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

Latest News

Arkansas State volleyball standout earned All-SBC honors in 2002
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo & Kendahl Davenport preview 2021 volleyball
The Red Wolves finished with 10 wins and a Regular Season Sun Belt Title in 2020.
Arkansas State women’s soccer hopes to build off of historic 2020 season
James Blackman (left) and Layne Hatcher (right) are battling it out for the Arkansas State...
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State alum in CFL
Red Wolves in 90: Butch Jones previews Saturday scrimmage, Cody Grace makes CFL debut