A-State standout Bennett Pascoe is an Academic All-American

Arkansas State senior qualifies for NCAA Championship in steeplechase.
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
An All-American steeplechaser for the Arkansas State track and field team, Bennett Pascoe now adds another distinction to his long list of accomplishments: Academic All-American®.

The Conway, Ark., native was named Third Team Academic All-America® by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Pascoe is the 19th CoSIDA Academic All-America selection in Arkansas State athletics history, among all sports, and the second in the 2020-21 athletic year. He is the sixth all-time academic All-American in program history and the first since 2015, while also being the lone men’s athlete representing the Sun Belt Conference.

The biotechnology major totaled four conference championships in the 2020-21 track and field and cross country seasons. Pascoe became the first A-State men’s runner to win the overall cross country crown, while winning gold indoors in the DMR and in the 1500m and steeplechase outdoors.

The steeplechase is where Pascoe stood out the most, taking down the school record in the event multiple times and earning Second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships before competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the event.

Pascoe and the A-State cross country team open up the 2021 campaign at the Rhodes College Invitational, held September 18 at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis.

