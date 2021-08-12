A-State strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As colleges in Arkansas are getting ready for another year in the pandemic, Arkansas State University has been communicating with students all summer to get vaccinated before their return to campus.

According to Arkansas State University Chief Communications Officer Bill Smith, 80% of faculty have been vaccinated, while two-thirds of staff and employees are vaccinated.

Smith says he could not get an exact count on how many students have been vaccinated, so the best thing the university can do is recommend taking the shot.

”We know that our students want to be on campus and in class,” Smith said. “The best way to hold down the transmission rate is to get vaccinated and to use a mask.”

Arkansas State University has been contacting students all summer to remind them to get vaccinated prior to their return on campus.

Smith mentioned there have been students responding to the surveys and emails but not enough to have an accurate account of who is vaccinated.

He added he also wants to continue to encourage mask-wearing.

“We’ve been recommending all summer long that masks are welcomed and recommended on campus,” he said, “even for those that are vaccinated.”

The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees announced Wednesday afternoon they will be holding a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to consider allowing individual campus policies for masks.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.