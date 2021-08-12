Arkansas reinstates COVID Comm system to assign patients to hospitals

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson has brought back the Arkansas COVID Comm system to help monitor hospital availability and assign to COVID-19 patients to specific hospitals.

The COVID Comm system is an extension of the Arkansas Trauma System that was created last winter. It was used as part of the trauma system to place patients in the hospitals based on availability. COVID Comm was reinstated in July and includes 43 hospitals.

On Wednesday, Arkansas set a single-day record in new COVID-19 cases, jumping by nearly 3,000. As the summer surge continues hospitals face the challenge of not only COVID-19, but also staffing shortage and ICUs near capacity.

These are some of the factors that COVID Comm uses in its algorithm, along with a medical assessment of the patient, to determine the “closest, most appropriate” hospital for transporting patients.

State leaders say this has becoming increasingly more difficult in recent weeks with limited resources and a shortage on bed in intensive care units.

“So you have higher hospital admissions already, lower staffing, and now COVID patients are starting to increase,” said Jeff Tober, who is the project manager for COVID Comm. “It’s an ever-compounding situation and has made it near impossible to address some of these patients issues in the now.”

Initially Trauma Comm, the database and traffic coordination, is now tracking COVID-19 patients in emergency situations and aligning them with one of dozens of hospitals with COVID-19 units.

”We initially were tasked to do this by the state health department via the governor’s office in the spring,” said Tober. “This has been hitting us harder now than it did then.”

With availability limited, it’s harder to keep patients close to home.

”I would say it has been very trying for us, specific for ICU beds,” said Tober. “We have transferred from one state border to the other.”

That can create even more problems.

”Your ground and air ambulances are transporting these people. When those resources are normally in your community and now they’re gone for four, six, eight, 12 hours, that’s a resource you need now when that call comes in that communities don’t have,” Tober explained.

Tober said that Arkansas is currently in a public state of emergency and thus the public has a stake in combating the virus. For now, several patients are on a backlog waiting for hospitals to open up closer their home.

