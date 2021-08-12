Arkansas State women’s soccer hopes to build off of historic 2020 season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a historic 2020 for Arkansas State Women’s Soccer. The team had its fifth straight winning season, going undefeated in Sun Belt play en route to winning the first regular-season Conference Championship in program history.

The Red Wolves also made its first Conference Tournament Championship Game, falling to South Alabama 2-1.

The Scarlet and Black have 10 newcomers and three transfers on this year’s squad that’s projected to finish second behind USA in the conference.

After a five-match spring playing mostly SEC opponents, Coach Brian Dooley emphasized playing more up-tempo this offseason.

“We upped our schedule, playing Arkansas twice, playing Ole Miss, playing Mississippi State, trying to raise the level of our competition to really challenge our spring roster,” Dooley said. “Our focus from the beginning has been speed of play, I want to play them faster than they can because eventually, it will catch up.”

The Red Wolves have three players projected to do big things this season.

Senior forward Sarah Sodoma was voted the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

“Specifically me, I just worked on my touches, my speed of play, kind of seeing the game a little bit better,” Sodoma said. “Our practices have been really intense so far so that’s been really good, the freshmen have been mending in really well to our team so that’s always a positive because sometimes it takes a little bit of time, especially with the number of freshmen we have, it’s like a half new team basically.”

Senior Keeper Megan McClure was named the Sun Belt’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think it’s something I have to prove because it is a preseason honor,” McClure said. “I think it’s something I’ve got to step into those cleats and show what I’ve got this year. I’m really honored to receive that preseason award but I’d like to show that I got what they think it takes.”

Second-year freshman defender Hailey Cloud joins them on the All-Sun Belt Preseason Team.

“I feel like our team is super close,” Cloud said. “With the incoming freshmen, our practices have been super physical, hard, and just our speed of play is just completely different from last year. And I feel like with us connecting off the field, it has brought that to the field and it’s just all-around so much better than last year.”

Dooley says he expects big things from this year’s team.

“So far, the intensity, the challenges, the speed of play, the speed of decisions, the physical speed has been overwhelming, it has been really good for us,” Dooley said. “I’m confident that we’ll be able to take our team to that next level. We’ve hit the ground running, I think we’re at midseason form right now.”

Arkansas State travels to UT Martin Friday for an exhibition game. The season opener is August 19th at Washington State. Kickoff is at 9:00pm CT, you can watch the match online here.

