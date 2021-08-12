ASU trustees approve masks on campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A-State students will be required to wear masks when they return to campus.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees authorized chancellors to require face coverings on campuses.

The decision was made during a specially convened teleconference.

System President Chuch Welch said that all the chancellors would “immediately institute mandatory face covering policies indoors.”

“This resolution gives our chancellors the flexibility they need to respond to specific situations in their geographic service areas,” Welch was quoted as saying. “Student and employee safety remains our top priority as we enter the fall semester. We know that indoor face coverings and vaccinations are critical to fighting this pandemic.”

NEW: Arkansas State University System Trustees give chancellors the authority to require face coverings.



The special called meeting just ended. I will have more about the resolution and what that means for the A-State campus here in Jonesboro tonight at 5 and 6. @Region8News — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) August 12, 2021

