Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Aug. 12: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Aug. 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat is the story once again today across Region 8.

Sunshine leads to highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°F.

A cold front arrives on Friday bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms all day into Saturday.

Storms will be scattered, so we still can’t guarantee everyone rain.

Highs stay in the 90s ahead of the front but drop to the 80s through the weekend. Humidity drops a little and quickly returns.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A group of doctors is sending a dire message to Region 8 school boards: mask up or prepare to shut down.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State University is encouraging new and returning students to get vaccinated.

Renting a new apartment or home? We spoke with a legal expert who says there are a few things you should do before you sign the dotted line.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
The organizers for the Jonesboro BBQ Fest have pulled the plug this year on the annual festival.
Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis

Latest News

Zach's Thursday forecast, Aug. 12
Zach's Thursday forecast, Aug. 12
Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT)
A-State strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, masks for students
Many NEA doctors say we will not be able to have in-person learning, and schools will shut down...
Doctors urge school districts to enforce mask mandate