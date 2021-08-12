Aug. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Aug. 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heat is the story once again today across Region 8.

Sunshine leads to highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°F.

A cold front arrives on Friday bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms all day into Saturday.

Storms will be scattered, so we still can’t guarantee everyone rain.

Highs stay in the 90s ahead of the front but drop to the 80s through the weekend. Humidity drops a little and quickly returns.

News Headlines

A group of doctors is sending a dire message to Region 8 school boards: mask up or prepare to shut down.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State University is encouraging new and returning students to get vaccinated.

Renting a new apartment or home? We spoke with a legal expert who says there are a few things you should do before you sign the dotted line.

