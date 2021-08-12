Census Bureau: Area counties see population jump, while other counties see drop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas counties had major increases in population in the past 10 years, with four area counties among the top 15 counties in population statewide, according to Census Bureau numbers released Thursday.

The Census Bureau reported that Craighead County - 7th in the state in population - went over 100,000 people for the first time, with 111,231 based on 2020 numbers.

The numbers were up 15.3%, compared to 2010.

To the north, Greene County saw a nearly 9% increase in population since 2010, with 45,736 people living there.

A pair of counties to the west also saw increases as well.

Independence County had a 3.5% increase, with 37,938 people as of 2020; while Randolph County had a 3.4% increase, or 18,571.

By contrast, several area counties to the north, south, and east saw population drops in the past 10 years.

According to the Census Bureau, both Jackson and Lawrence counties saw a 6.9% drop in population to 16,755 and 16,216, respectively.

Clay County saw its population drop 9.5% to 14,522, while Poinsett County had a 6.6% percent drop to 22,965 and Mississippi County had a 12.5% drop to 40,685.

Statewide, Pulaski County is the state’s largest county with 399,125 people, followed by Benton County with 284,333 and Washington County with 245,871 people.

Population numbers

According to the Census Bureau, here are the population numbers for NEA counties based on 2020 numbers:

Craighead County: 111,231, up 15.3%.

White County: 76,822, down 0.3%.

Crittenden County: 48,163, down 5.4%.

Greene County: 45,736, up 8.7%.

Baxter County: 41,627, up 0.3%.

Mississippi County: 40,685, down 12.5%.

Independence County: 37,938, up 3.5%.

Cleburne County: 24,711, down 4.8%.

Poinsett County: 22,965, down 6.6%.

Randolph County: 18,571, up 3.4%.

Sharp County: 17,271, no change.

Cross County: 16,833, down 5.8%.

Jackson County: 16,755, down 6.9%.

Lawrence County: 16,216, down 6.9%.

Clay County: 14,552, down 9.5%.

Izard County: 13,577, down 0.9%.

Stone County: 12,359, down 0.3%.

Fulton County: 12,075, down 1.4%.

Woodruff County: 6,269, down 13.7%.

Redistricting

The numbers released Thursday will also help with redistricting the U.S. House, state legislative seats, county justice of the peace seats and city council wards.

The Arkansas legislature works on congressional redistricting, while the Arkansas Board of Apportionment works on redistricting state legislative seats.

The state board is scheduled to meet in Jonesboro at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center to discuss the legislative seats and population changes.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.