Doctors urge school districts to enforce mask mandate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many NEA doctors say we will not be able to have in-person learning, and schools will shut down unless masks are required.

Dr. Justin Yancey, a pediatrician at First Choice Healthcare, says most superintendents and school board members don’t have a medical background. That’s why Yancey says it’s crucial to listen to doctors.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of information that is not accurate that they’re getting exposed to,” said Yancey.

Yancey, two other NEA doctors, and members from the Children’s Clinic are attending school board meetings and addressing board members.

“Honestly, the virus doesn’t care which political side you’re on. It’s going to get whoever it can get whenever it can get you, so we need to protect ourselves, especially protect our children,” said Yancey.

They say their message is urgent right now, as several school districts are still on the fence about a mask policy. Yancey says from a medical standpoint; the choice should be simple.

“The schools will not be able to function for in-person learning. They will be shut down because of quarantine and because of positive individuals. Masking is a fairly simple intervention that really does make a huge difference,” said Yancey.

With the Delta variant affecting more kids, doctors say masks are the only protection for those too young to receive the vaccine.

“Arkansas Children’s Hospital is maintaining about 20 to 25 inpatient COVID kids since the last several weeks,” said Yancey.

He says schools are left with a tough decision, and a lot of pressure is on their shoulders but medically, wearing masks is the best way to keep kids safe.

“We don’t want your kids sick. You do not want your kids sick. Masking is a fairly simple intervention that really does make a huge difference,” said Yancey.

The group is asking other doctors and parents to let your voice be heard. They say before districts make a choice that could influence many lives, they should talk to a doctor.

