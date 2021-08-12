New program promotes increased vaccination rates among Ark. students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A new program is now in place in hopes of increasing the vaccination rates among Arkansas students age 12 and up as school gets underway.

The state’s education department is working closely with school districts to provide more vaccine clinics.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key says the program “Stop the Hesitation, Get the Vaccination” is about reminding students the vaccine is crucial to having a more normal school year.

“Those are the conversations that we are encouraging local medical providers to have with your students, with your parents in the school district, and we’re encouraging district leaders to actually bring those medical providers in, those trusted voices so they can have those conversations, and answer questions parents and students may have,” said Key.

The state will also be providing PPE for all Arkansas schools.

