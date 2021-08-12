Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New program promotes increased vaccination rates among Ark. students

(WLUC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A new program is now in place in hopes of increasing the vaccination rates among Arkansas students age 12 and up as school gets underway.

The state’s education department is working closely with school districts to provide more vaccine clinics.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key says the program “Stop the Hesitation, Get the Vaccination” is about reminding students the vaccine is crucial to having a more normal school year.

“Those are the conversations that we are encouraging local medical providers to have with your students, with your parents in the school district, and we’re encouraging district leaders to actually bring those medical providers in, those trusted voices so they can have those conversations, and answer questions parents and students may have,” said Key.

The state will also be providing PPE for all Arkansas schools.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
The organizers for the Jonesboro BBQ Fest have pulled the plug this year on the annual festival.
Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

Latest News

A-State students will be required to wear masks when they return to campus.
ASU trustees approve masks on campus
Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro (Source: KAIT)
A-State strongly encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, masks for students
Many NEA doctors say we will not be able to have in-person learning, and schools will shut down...
Doctors urge school districts to enforce mask mandate
Teacher honored after 25 years of service
Teacher honored after 25 years of service
Jeanne Roepcke hugs a colleague after being announced as the Batesville School District teacher...
Batesville School District honors teacher of the year