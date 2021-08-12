Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
The organizers for the Jonesboro BBQ Fest have pulled the plug this year on the annual festival.
Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship
Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the...
MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium
A federal jury has acquitted a former Arkansas lawmaker who was accused of conspiring to bribe...
Jury clears ex-Arkansas senator of bribery conspiracy charge