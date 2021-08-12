Razorback golfer advances to Round of 64 in U.S. Amateur

Rising University of Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot 71-70 in stroke play to advance to the Round of 64 match play portion of the 2021 U.S. Amateur, played at historic Oakmont Country Club. Fellow Razorback and rising senior Julian Perico missed the cut.

Inclement weather Tuesday forced round two to conclude today and match play will begin Wednesday afternoon.

The first two rounds were played on two courses – Oakmont and neighboring Longue Vue Club. Fernandez de Oliveira played the tougher of the two courses – Oakmont – on Monday and used an eagle on the 312-yard, par 4 17th hole to post a 1-over-par 71. In round two, he had an eagle on the 535-yard, par-5 8th hole en route to an even-par 70.

Fernandez de Oliveira was in an eight-way tie for 37th after stroke play. He will begin match play Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 pm (CT) with all matches being played at Oakmont. Coverage will stream on PEACOCK in the early afternoon and on GOLF Channel later in the day. (Check your cable/satellite/streaming provider for specific times.)

Perico also played Oakmont first and carded a 77. In round two at Longue Vue, he started on hole nine and made a charge late – starting on his 12th hole, the par-4 2nd – by playing a six-hole span at 4-under (two birdies and an eagle). He finished with back-to-back pars for a round of 68. However, his 36-hole total of 145 (+5) fell two strokes shy of the cut line.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.