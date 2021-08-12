Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Razorback golfer advances to Round of 64 in U.S. Amateur

By Mike Cawood - Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rising University of Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot 71-70 in stroke play to advance to the Round of 64 match play portion of the 2021 U.S. Amateur, played at historic Oakmont Country Club. Fellow Razorback and rising senior Julian Perico missed the cut.

Inclement weather Tuesday forced round two to conclude today and match play will begin Wednesday afternoon.

The first two rounds were played on two courses – Oakmont and neighboring Longue Vue Club. Fernandez de Oliveira played the tougher of the two courses – Oakmont – on Monday and used an eagle on the 312-yard, par 4 17th hole to post a 1-over-par 71. In round two, he had an eagle on the 535-yard, par-5 8th hole en route to an even-par 70.

Fernandez de Oliveira was in an eight-way tie for 37th after stroke play. He will begin match play Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 pm (CT) with all matches being played at Oakmont. Coverage will stream on PEACOCK in the early afternoon and on GOLF Channel later in the day. (Check your cable/satellite/streaming provider for specific times.)

Perico also played Oakmont first and carded a 77. In round two at Longue Vue, he started on hole nine and made a charge late – starting on his 12th hole, the par-4 2nd – by playing a six-hole span at 4-under (two birdies and an eagle). He finished with back-to-back pars for a round of 68. However, his 36-hole total of 145 (+5) fell two strokes shy of the cut line.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced 45-year-old Jason Avery Wilkins to 10 years on each...
Jonesboro man sentenced in child porn case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Teen girl hospitalized, several property damage reports in string of weekend shootings

Latest News

James Blackman (left) and Layne Hatcher (right) are battling it out for the Arkansas State...
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State resumes fall camp, QBs reflect on battle so far
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 8/11/21 practice
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: QB Layne Hatcher after 8/11/21 practice