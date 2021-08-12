Energy Alert
St. Bernards to require vaccines for all employees

According to Thursday's news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new...
According to Thursday’s news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new employees hired after Oct. 1 must be fully vaccinated within 30 days.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saying healthcare providers have a “duty to lead public health initiatives,” St. Bernards Healthcare announced Thursday it will require all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Thursday’s news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new employees hired after Oct. 1 must be fully vaccinated within 30 days.

“The vaccines work, they’re safe and they’re highly effective at preventing serious disease and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Chris Barber, the president and CEO of St. Bernards, said.  “With hospitals across the state challenged to provide more patient beds, the vaccine remains our best tool to meet our community’s evolving and growing needs.”

More than 70 percent of employees have received the vaccine after St. Bernards invested $1 million in incentives.

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the single-greatest, most-pressing health initiative in recent years, and we all must do our part,” Barber said. “Quite simply, our patients should not wonder whether they receive care from an unvaccinated person.”

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons or religious objections.

