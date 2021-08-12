Energy Alert
Storms and Not as Hot Over the Weekend

August 13th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
More rounds of storms possible Friday and through the weekend. You may not see every round of storms or the higher rainfall amounts. Storms start increasing by late morning through the afternoon. If you see clouds or rain, temperatures should stay in the 80s. Drier spots reach the 90s, but it’ll feel like around 100°F. Rain chances linger overnight and storms become more isolated on Saturday. We’ll keep a chance of rain every day for the next week. However, that doesn’t mean you’ll see rain each day. It’s hard to get rain every single day so further adjustment to chances will likely be needed.

