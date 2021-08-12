Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing salad for summer.
Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
- 4 strips bacon
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1 large avocado, diced
- 1 cup tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup green goddess dressing
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on a cookie sheet bake until crispy(about twenty five to thirty minutes) set aside on paper towels to drain and cool before crumbling. Toss, avocado, bacon spinach and tomatoes in a medium bowl and toss. Right before service toss with green goddess dressing and serve.
