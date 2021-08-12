Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing salad for summer.

Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed

4 strips bacon

4 cups baby spinach

1 large avocado, diced

1 cup tomato, diced

1/2 cup green goddess dressing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on a cookie sheet bake until crispy(about twenty five to thirty minutes) set aside on paper towels to drain and cool before crumbling. Toss, avocado, bacon spinach and tomatoes in a medium bowl and toss. Right before service toss with green goddess dressing and serve.

