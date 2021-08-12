Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing salad for summer.

Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 4 strips bacon
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 1 large avocado, diced
  • 1 cup tomato, diced
  • 1/2 cup green goddess dressing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on a cookie sheet bake until crispy(about twenty five to thirty minutes) set aside on paper towels to drain and cool before crumbling. Toss, avocado, bacon spinach and tomatoes in a medium bowl and toss. Right before service toss with green goddess dressing and serve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
The organizers for the Jonesboro BBQ Fest have pulled the plug this year on the annual festival.
Jonesboro BBQ Fest canceled

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches