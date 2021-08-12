Woman fatally injured in ATV crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened Sunday, Aug. 8, at 1:40 p.m. on State Highway 87.

Lisa G. Marine, 54, of Floral, was northbound when a 2020 Nissan driven by 60-year-old Cynthia Lee Grammer, also of Floral, stopped to make a left turn onto Cedar Grove Road.

ASP said Marine’s 2018 Can-Am did not stop or slow down and collided with the rear of Grammer’s vehicle.

Marine was taken to UAMS where she died of her injuries, according to the preliminary crash report.

Grammar also suffered unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

