AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case

Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a Pulaski County judge that temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates.

In a statement, Rutledge, who is seeking the GOP nod for Governor in 2022, said the decision to appeal was based on the law.

“I will appeal the decision of Judge Fox which blocked Act 1002 from going into effect,” Rutledge said. “For nearly seven years, I have always exercised my constitutional duty to represent the State of Arkansas and will continue to wholeheartedly defend state laws to protect Arkansans of all ages.”

The Arkansas General Assembly met earlier this month to discuss Act 1002, but took no action on a request from Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the issue.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

