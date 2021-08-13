Aug. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Aug. 13. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More rounds of storms possible Friday and through the weekend.

Storms start increasing by late morning through the afternoon.

If you see clouds or rain, temperatures should stay in the 80s. Drier spots reach the 90s, but it’ll feel like around 100°F.

Rain chances linger overnight and storms become more isolated on Saturday.

We’ll keep a chance of rain every day for the next week. However, that doesn’t mean you’ll see rain each day.

News Headlines

A Region 8 doctor says while parents are used to looking out for RSV in daycares, parents will need to also monitor their children for COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms.

Both major hospitals in Jonesboro announced policy changes involving COVID vaccines for employees.

Elvis Week returns to Memphis with a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual events for fans.

