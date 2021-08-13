Energy Alert
Authorities: Police officer arrested for not reporting alleged child sexual assault

Jackson County District Court Judge Henry Boyce issued a bench warrant Thursday, Aug. 12, to charge Donna Sue Holderby with first-degree failure to notify by a mandated reporter.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police officer is behind bars after investigators say she failed to report a sexual assault involving a child.

Jackson County District Court Judge Henry Boyce issued a bench warrant Thursday, Aug. 12, to charge Donna Sue Holderby with first-degree failure to notify by a mandated reporter.

According to court documents, Holderby was a patrol officer for the Pangburn Police Department when she learned a family member had been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile at a home in Newport.

“Holderby stated that she was told of the incident on the day it happened, July 23, 2021,” the affidavit stated. However, she did not report the alleged incident “because she did not believe it.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Holderby admitted to investigators she knew such allegations should be reported and that she knew about the allegations.

“It was further learned that Newport Police Department had responded the day after the alleged incident to the residence on an unrelated matter but Donna Sue Holderby never made the officers aware of the suspected child maltreatment,” the document stated.

Officers arrested Holderby on Friday, Aug. 13.

She is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center, awaiting her first court appearance on the Class A misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

