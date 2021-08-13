Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
According to Thursday’s news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new...
St. Bernards, NEA Baptist to require vaccines for all employees

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Simmons led the Mohawks to their first home playoff game in 20 years last season.
FFN Extra: Don Simmons Previews 2021 Piggott Mohawks
Shelton is entering his first season at the helm of the Bobcat program.
FFN Extra: Farrell Shelton Previews 2021 Corning Bobcats