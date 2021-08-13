Deputy shot on way to get ice cream

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries when a juvenile shot him on the way to get ice cream.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said the incident began Friday morning with a report of a runaway juvenile riding a bicycle on State Highway 175 between Wirth and Hardy.

Deputy Marc Boyd found the boy and determined he was not a runaway, according to a news release.

The deputy then loaded the bicycle into his truck and secured the juvenile in his patrol unit to take him home.

Counts said the deputy even stopped at a nearby gas station to buy the minor some ice cream.

Along the way, Counts said the juvenile “pulled a pistol out of his backpack and shot through Deputy Boyd’s cage, ultimately striking Deputy Boyd in the arm.”

An ambulance took the deputy to White River Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile is in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

