Doctor shares COVID-19 update for children, elderly, and immunocompromised

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Shane Speights with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine shared a COVID-19 update Thursday, with information especially important for children, the elderly, and immunocompromised.

Speights says only 29 percent of people in Craighead County are fully vaccinated, and 95 to 97 percent of COVID-19 cases are from the Delta variant.

He says children, ages five to 11, may be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine by September or October.

Speights says it is also important to remember the Delta variant is as infectious as chickenpox.

We’re far from herd immunity because the Delta variant is so contagious. It would take 83 percent of the population immunized to reach that goal, Dr. Speights said.

The medical community anticipates we will have COVID strains annually like the flu. This can be especially concerning for children 12 and under that are too young to receive the vaccine.

“It’s just the pure volumes of infections that we’re seeing. The absolute numbers of pediatric infections in terms of those being hospitalized and unfortunately dying, those numbers will be higher with the Delta variant,” said Speights.

He says that the Moderna vaccine should be approved for children as young as 12 in the following weeks.

