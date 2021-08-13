Dozens of students exposed to COVID-19 after parent sent child who tested positive to Nevada school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A number of students at a south Reno middle school stayed home Thursday because one of their classmates came to school after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The number of those excluded from Marce Herz Middle School isn’t known, KOLO reported, but it’s believed more than 80 people may have been exposed to the student who attended school for two days after testing positive.

Apparently, the student’s parent, who also tested positive, failed to notify the school. This not only violates current public health guidelines, but it’s also against the law. Nevada statutes require parents to keep kids with known communicable diseases home from school. So, there are potential penalties in cases like this, but the health district is not interested in pursuing them.

“We really just want the community to come together,” said district health spokesman Scott Oxarart, “and give a call back to a disease investigator, cooperate, answer a couple of questions. We’re just hoping if more people would just be a little more forthcoming with where they’ve been and who they’ve been in contact with so that we can really limit the spread of COVID 19.”

Current guidelines call for people who test positive for the virus to isolate for 10 days. It’s not known why this particular parent chose to ignore those rules, but Oxarart says it’s not uncommon for the district’s investigators to encounter resistance, even hostility.

“A lot of them think it’s like we’re coming right after them, like it’s their fault they caught it. That’s the last thing we want to do,” he said.

The school district has advised families of those students who were exposed and are unvaccinated that they must remain at home in quarantine, but may take a COVID-19 test after the 5th day and, if negative and symptom-free, may return on the 8th day.

Those who are fully vaccinated may return to school if they are symptom-free, bringing their vaccination record with them. Those with symptoms must quarantine and receive a negative test before returning.

