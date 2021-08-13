Energy Alert
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured

Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack Campbell Park, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack Campbell Park, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Authorities responded to the crash around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

Rolland said Craighead County deputies, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police and Jonesboro firefighters were at the scene.

One person has been injured, Rolland said.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

