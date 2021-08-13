Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack Campbell Park, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Authorities responded to the crash around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

A pedestrian has been hit on the Joe N Martin Expy. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/alK0mEH1ls — Hannah Campbell (@hannahregion8) August 13, 2021

Rolland said Craighead County deputies, Jonesboro police, Arkansas State Police and Jonesboro firefighters were at the scene.

One person has been injured, Rolland said.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

