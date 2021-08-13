Energy Alert
Greene County sales tax revenue increases by 14 percent

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County sales tax revenue in July is up 14 percent, compared to last year. The city of Paragould says they’ve received $4 million in revenue than anticipated.

Paragould City Treasurer Teresa Stormes says the increase is likely from more people being out shopping, compared to more people staying home from COVID-19 last year.

The extra money will go toward reserves, and economic development projects Mayor Josh Agee hopes will attract folks to the city.

“He wants it to be somewhere they’ll come and raise a family, so the sales tax will help with that. General improvements, like cleaning up some of the structures that are unsightly. Help with our police and fire,” said Stormes.

The money will also go toward building an 8-mile walking-biking trail.

Officials say $3 million came from the American Rescue Plan, and the city’s pool pulled in over $200,000.

