Highlighting businesses for National Black Business Month

First stop: Sweet Tooth Headquarters
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - August is National Black Business Month.

It was founded in 2004, by John William Templeton and Frederick E. Jordan Sr.

So, we are celebrating this month by featuring different black-owned businesses in Region 8.

From banana pudding and cheesecake to crab legs and burgers, you can find it all at Sweet Tooth Headquarters.

Owner, Kenyatta Ward is a jack of all trades, but after helping with family businesses when she was younger, she knew opening her own business was a goal.

“I mean, I come from a family of this, when I was 12 years old, my grandma had restaurants and food trucks and stuff so we worked in there,” said Ward.

About 2 million companies are owned by African Americans in the United States.

Ward opened Sweet Tooth Headquarters five years ago on East Nettleton. After years of building her business at that location, she moved to Southwest Drive in May of this year.

Ward said she is proud of her journey but it’s not been so easy.

“It’s not nothing really to go by. So, it’s like you just have to go through it and maneuver and learn as you go,” she said.

Her daughter helps a lot with the business. Ward said if she is not at the restaurant, it is still in good hands with her daughter.

She is known for her sweets like strawberry cheesecakes, banana pudding, butter roll and peach cobbler.

Hence the name, but she also has a variety of other items go customers to try, like the seafood boils, fried catfish, and burgers.

Ward says this is not the end, this is just the beginning of her business.

