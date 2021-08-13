Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jason Smith stops in Poplar Bluff as part of his Ag Summit

We caught up with Jason Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in...
We caught up with Jason Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in Poplar Bluff.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith said he’s not ready to support the bi-partisan Infrastructure Deal headed to the U.S. House.

We caught up with Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in Poplar Bluff.

He talked about why he’s concerned about the $1 trillion plan.

”The biggest issue is less than 10 percent is actually going towards roads, bridges, airports, locks and dams,” he said. “We can have an infrastructure package that funds roads, bridges, locks and dams and isn’t funding special interest groups and reward political friends and donors.”

He said a lot of his constituents are feeling the pinch of higher lumber prices and the difficulty in getting other needed supplies.

Will Smith join the already crowded field of Republicans vying for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat?

He said he’s definitely considering it.

”But you know what? Like I just said, I’m in the middle of this budget fight,” he said. “And I still have a huge job to do serving the 8th district. That’s what I’m focused on. Politics will take care of itself at the right time.”

Smith pointed out the filing deadline for the Senate run is still six months away.

His stop in Poplar Bluff is part of what he calls his Ag Summit across the 8th Congressional District.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Leslie Rutledge (Source: Facebook)
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case
Former Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves in 90: Hatcher & Blackman preview Scrimmage #1, A-State reveals 2021 Hall of Honor class
FILE PHOTO - Three Broward County, Florida educators, two teachers and an assistant teacher,...
3 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Manila
A Sharp County deputy suffered injuries Friday morning when a juvenile pulled out a gun and...
Sheriff: Deputy shot after taking juvenile to get ice cream