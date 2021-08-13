Jason Smith stops in Poplar Bluff as part of his Ag Summit

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith said he’s not ready to support the bi-partisan Infrastructure Deal headed to the U.S. House.

We caught up with Smith on Friday morning, August 13 at the Gamblin Lumber Company in Poplar Bluff.

He talked about why he’s concerned about the $1 trillion plan.

”The biggest issue is less than 10 percent is actually going towards roads, bridges, airports, locks and dams,” he said. “We can have an infrastructure package that funds roads, bridges, locks and dams and isn’t funding special interest groups and reward political friends and donors.”

He said a lot of his constituents are feeling the pinch of higher lumber prices and the difficulty in getting other needed supplies.

Will Smith join the already crowded field of Republicans vying for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat?

He said he’s definitely considering it.

”But you know what? Like I just said, I’m in the middle of this budget fight,” he said. “And I still have a huge job to do serving the 8th district. That’s what I’m focused on. Politics will take care of itself at the right time.”

Smith pointed out the filing deadline for the Senate run is still six months away.

His stop in Poplar Bluff is part of what he calls his Ag Summit across the 8th Congressional District.

