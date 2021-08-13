Man arrested in car break-in case, falls into thorn bush

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces multiple charges and a thorny situation after Jonesboro police say he fell into a large thorn bush while trying to get away.

Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after officers went to the Amberwood Cove area due to a call about two people breaking into vehicles.

As officers got to the scene, one of the suspects took off running and Burnsed did as well, police said.

“The officer gave chase to Burnsed through some backyards when Burnsed fell into a large thorn bush and began to yell before rolling down the hill and landing in a concrete ditch,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Burnsed was arrested on suspicion of three counts of breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

A $50,000 bond was set for Burnsed, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

