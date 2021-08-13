Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested in car break-in case, falls into thorn bush

Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after Jonesboro police responded to a...
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after Jonesboro police responded to a series of car break-ins, according to authorities.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces multiple charges and a thorny situation after Jonesboro police say he fell into a large thorn bush while trying to get away.

Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after officers went to the Amberwood Cove area due to a call about two people breaking into vehicles.

As officers got to the scene, one of the suspects took off running and Burnsed did as well, police said.

“The officer gave chase to Burnsed through some backyards when Burnsed fell into a large thorn bush and began to yell before rolling down the hill and landing in a concrete ditch,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Burnsed was arrested on suspicion of three counts of breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

A $50,000 bond was set for Burnsed, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
A Sharp County deputy suffered injuries Friday morning when a juvenile pulled out a gun and...
Sheriff: Deputy shot after taking juvenile to get ice cream
Crews respond to pedestrian crash

Latest News

The restaurant is located in Jonesboro at 5510 Southwest Drive.
Highlighting businesses for National Black Business Month
Cake
Black Business Spotlight: Sweet Tooth Headquarters
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses