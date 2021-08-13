Neonatologist highlights risks for COVID-19, RSV and the flu

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The head of pediatrics at St. Bernards Medical Center highlighted the risks children will see this coming school year.

Neonatologist Dr. Enrique Gomez said while parents are used to looking out for RSV in daycares, parents will once again have to monitor their children for COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Gomez added this year brings on a new threat, the more contagious Delta variant.

In some variant cases, more children are being hospitalized.

“Some of these mutations will actually cause the Coronavirus to become more effective,” he said. “Sometimes become more fatal or more deadly or cause more disease as we’ve seen with the delta variant.”

He added that he, like many other local pediatricians, is supporting masking in schools.

He had much more to say in a Spanish-language interview with our Region 8 News Español page.

