Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Neonatologist highlights risks for COVID-19, RSV and the flu

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The head of pediatrics at St. Bernards Medical Center highlighted the risks children will see this coming school year.

Neonatologist Dr. Enrique Gomez said while parents are used to looking out for RSV in daycares, parents will once again have to monitor their children for COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Gomez added this year brings on a new threat, the more contagious Delta variant.

In some variant cases, more children are being hospitalized.

“Some of these mutations will actually cause the Coronavirus to become more effective,” he said. “Sometimes become more fatal or more deadly or cause more disease as we’ve seen with the delta variant.”

He added that he, like many other local pediatricians, is supporting masking in schools.

EN KAIT8.COM: Mas noticias locales en español

He had much more to say in a Spanish-language interview with our Region 8 News Español page.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis

Latest News

Dr. Shane Speights with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine shared a COVID-19 update on...
Doctor shares COVID-19 update for children, elderly, and immunocompromised
Sales tax revenue goes up 14 percent
Greene County sales tax revenue increases by 14 percent
Los padres están acostumbrados a estar atentos al VRS en las guarderías, los padres una vez más...
ENTREVISTA: El doctor Gómez destaca los riesgos de COVID-19, VRS y la influenza
The ACHI reported Thursday rates of 50 or more new infections per 10,000 residents in 182...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers