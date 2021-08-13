Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

REST IN PEACE! This is what it was like when Robert Williams came to deliver a package to your home. He was shot and...

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 13, 2021

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
According to Thursday’s news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new...
St. Bernards, NEA Baptist to require vaccines for all employees

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals
Four Florida educators in Broward County died from COVID-19 complications a week before school...
Broward school board member: Florida is epicenter of COVID outbreak
FILE PHOTO - One of the Broward County, Florida teachers and the assistant teacher who died...
4 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions