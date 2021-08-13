Red Wolves Dahu Green & Jeffmario Brown land on Senior Bowl watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Red Wolves are on the Senior Bowl radar.

Arkansas State wide receiver Dahu Green lands on the 2022 watch list. The Senior Bowl revealed the picks Thursday morning. Green had 5 touchdowns in 6 games in 2020. He finished with 32 catches for 542 yards.

Arkansas State linebacker Jeffmario Brown is also on the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list. Brown was 3rd on the team in 2020 with 44 tackles. The South Carolina native also had 4 TFL.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 5th, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.