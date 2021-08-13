Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Red Wolves Dahu Green & Jeffmario Brown land on Senior Bowl watch list

Arkansas State WR Dahu Green picks some yards after the catch in a 2020 matchup vs. Troy.
Arkansas State WR Dahu Green picks some yards after the catch in a 2020 matchup vs. Troy.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Red Wolves are on the Senior Bowl radar.

Arkansas State wide receiver Dahu Green lands on the 2022 watch list. The Senior Bowl revealed the picks Thursday morning. Green had 5 touchdowns in 6 games in 2020. He finished with 32 catches for 542 yards.

Arkansas State linebacker Jeffmario Brown is also on the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list. Brown was 3rd on the team in 2020 with 44 tackles. The South Carolina native also had 4 TFL.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 5th, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
According to Thursday’s news release, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. All new...
St. Bernards, NEA Baptist to require vaccines for all employees

Latest News

The Red Wolves continued preseason practice Wednesday afternoon.
2021 Arkansas State volleyball squad features veterans & newcomers
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 Arkansas State volleyball preview
The Red Wolves finished with 10 wins and a Regular Season Sun Belt Title in 2020.
Arkansas State women’s soccer hopes to build off of historic 2020 season
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 Arkansas State women's soccer preview