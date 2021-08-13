Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector school teacher is in custody following a weeks-long investigation into claims she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom on charges of first-degree sexual assault.

She is currently awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Isom’s arrest followed five weeks of investigation that began in July. At that time, the Rector School District released the following statement through its attorney:

The Rector School District has been made aware of rumors about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student. The matter has been reported to law enforcement, and the District is currently conducting its investigation into the allegations. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information may be released right now, but the District wants to assure its students, parents, and staff that it is taking this matter seriously. Rector School District will continue to use its best efforts to provide its students with a safe and healthy educational environment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.