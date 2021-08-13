Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector school teacher is in custody following a weeks-long investigation into claims she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom on charges of first-degree sexual assault.
She is currently awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Isom’s arrest followed five weeks of investigation that began in July. At that time, the Rector School District released the following statement through its attorney:
