Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector school teacher is in custody following a weeks-long investigation into claims she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom on charges of first-degree sexual assault.

She is currently awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Isom’s arrest followed five weeks of investigation that began in July. At that time, the Rector School District released the following statement through its attorney:

