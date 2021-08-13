Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Bernards opens application process for patient ambassador

They accept college students of all ages for this volunteer opportunity
They accept college students of all ages for this volunteer opportunity(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center is taking applications for patient ambassadors.

The volunteer opportunity is open to college students interested in the healthcare field.

Patient ambassadors get a first-hand look at everyday life in the hospital setting while working with staff and patients.

“When you volunteer in any type of health care setting, it really looks great on your resume,” said Tiffany Horton, employee engagement manager. “It really helps to show that from an early age, you’re committed you want to help in whatever capacity that you were able to.”

The hospital did pause the program last year for safety precautions, but they are continuing it this year to help students get those volunteer hours.

They do not place the volunteers in the COVID unit, but they do let them help on other patient care floors.

Applications can be found here.

Horton said applications can also be dropped off or emailed at her office.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laroy Starks was arrested in Mississippi County by U.S. marshals.
Fatal shooting suspect ordered held on $10M bond
Crews respond to pedestrian crash
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said Wednesday that U.S. Marshals arrested Stacy Malcolm...
Northeast Arkansas murder suspect arrested in St. Louis
A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph C. Euton of Tumbling Shoals.
Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Latest News

After active cases have risen for three consecutive days. Arkansas is tracking emergency...
Arkansas reinstates COVID Comm system to assign patients to hospitals
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Census Bureau: Area counties see population jump, while other counties see drop
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 Arkansas State women's soccer preview
Continue 2021 practice
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Gosnell