St. Bernards opens application process for patient ambassador

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center is taking applications for patient ambassadors.

The volunteer opportunity is open to college students interested in the healthcare field.

Patient ambassadors get a first-hand look at everyday life in the hospital setting while working with staff and patients.

“When you volunteer in any type of health care setting, it really looks great on your resume,” said Tiffany Horton, employee engagement manager. “It really helps to show that from an early age, you’re committed you want to help in whatever capacity that you were able to.”

The hospital did pause the program last year for safety precautions, but they are continuing it this year to help students get those volunteer hours.

They do not place the volunteers in the COVID unit, but they do let them help on other patient care floors.

Horton said applications can also be dropped off or emailed at her office.

