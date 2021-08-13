Energy Alert
Third suspect arrested in West Memphis shooting that injured 3-year-old girl

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A third suspect has been arrested in a West Memphis shooting that left a three-year-old girl injured.

Keon Robinson, 25, was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken into custody by the Southaven Police Department Task Force.

The shooting happened August 3 on East Barton Avenue. The girl was shot while sitting in a car.

“We got our man. The prayers of the community have been answered,” said West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope.

Pope said they received a Crime Stoppers tip on Robinson’s whereabouts and then contacted the Southaven Police Department whereas they conducted surveillance.

The suspect was eventually captured on a traffic stop by Southaven police where he was hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.

Two teens, a 15 and 17-year-old, were previously arrested and charged in the case.

