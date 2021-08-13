Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work means lane closures, detours

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close a couple of Northeast Arkansas roads in the coming days to work on two bridges.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close a couple of Northeast Arkansas roads in the coming days to work on two bridges.

Cross County:

  • Crews will close Highway 42 between Cross County Roads 119 and 139 from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, through 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, to do maintenance work over a drainage ditch between Hickory Ridge and Cherry Valley.

Mississippi County:

  • Construction work to remove and replace the Highway 308 bridge over Little Cypress Ditch near Birdsong will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, and continue until work is finished. The project is expected to take five weeks.

Barricades and signage will control traffic in these areas, and motorists are advised to expect detours and delays.

