2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We are 2 weeks away from Football Friday Night.
Blytheville alum Greg Ruffin takes over at his alma mater. He was a head coach at 4 colleges and has over 20 years of HBCU experience as a player & a coach. The Chickasaws won 5 games including a home playoff tilt last season.
Blytheville begins the season August 27th at home vs. Nettleton.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.