2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We are 2 weeks away from Football Friday Night.

Blytheville alum Greg Ruffin takes over at his alma mater. He was a head coach at 4 colleges and has over 20 years of HBCU experience as a player & a coach. The Chickasaws won 5 games including a home playoff tilt last season.

Blytheville begins the season August 27th at home vs. Nettleton.

