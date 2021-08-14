Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Blytheville

New head coach Greg Ruffin takes over in 2021.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We are 2 weeks away from Football Friday Night.

Blytheville alum Greg Ruffin takes over at his alma mater. He was a head coach at 4 colleges and has over 20 years of HBCU experience as a player & a coach. The Chickasaws won 5 games including a home playoff tilt last season.

Blytheville begins the season August 27th at home vs. Nettleton.

