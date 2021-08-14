2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a 9-win season for the Pocahontas Redskins last season, finishing second in 3-4A.

For Pocahontas, sniffing the playoffs is expected under coach Charles Baty, after all the team has at least eight wins in five of the last seven seasons and two conference titles in that stretch.

For Baty, he says experience will be key for the 2021 team.

“That’s the biggest thing, we need to work on our leadership,” Baty said. “We just need some experience, we need to get some games under our belt in what I consider to be a very tough conference.”

Pocahontas will see an experienced O-Line come back in 2021. They will protect a new quarterback.

“We got some offensive linemen back, we really feel like that’s going to be our strength, got Connor Baker back moved him to quarterback, he’s doing an excellent job,” Baty said. “Defensive line, really feel like that’s going to be a strength, got all four of those back, looking for some linebackers and some secondary guys... Just coming out and develop some depth, it’s going to be hot early on, we got to be in shape, we got to be in great condition, feel like we’re strong, we’re big.”

“This year coming in, we’ve worked technique a lot more than we have last year and we’ve all gotten stronger too,” Senior guard Austin Russell said. “Using our technique and our strength we should be better than ever. We’ll be able to pull around should be able to just move some guys off the ball with all of us coming back.”

“Our D-Line needs to get a little stronger and I think we did that last summer we all got in the weight room we put up our weight and we executed very well,” Senior defensive end Reed Bigger said. “I played a little last season before I tore my shoulder. Rehab was tough, about six months of rehab, I felt like it helped a lot though and I feel better than ever.”

