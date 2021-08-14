Arkansas virus hospitalizations down, vaccinations rise

Energy Alert
The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19 has declined slightly and the number of vaccinations has increased by more than 41,000.(Mary Green)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19 has declined slightly and the number of vaccinations has increased by more than 41,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,452 hospitalizations, six fewer than Friday, during a week in which a record high number of hospitalizations was set four times.

The department also reported an additional 41,300 virus vaccinations.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 50.1% of Arkansans have now received at least one dose of the virus vaccine and 38.2% are fully vaccinated.

The ADH reported 13 additional deaths, raising the death toll to 6,445 since the pandemic began.

Locally, three deaths were reported in Region 8 - one death in Crittenden County and two deaths in Greene County. State health officials also said there were 25,721 active cases as of Saturday, with 1,186 of those cases in Craighead County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News contributed to this report.

