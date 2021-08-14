Cover charge returns to Beale Street amid pandemic surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is experiencing a massive COVID-19 surge, and area hospitals are precariously close to maxing out capacity. But you couldn’t tell by looking at the party on Beale Street.

“Memphis is a cool city,” said B.B. King doorman “Downtown Tat.“ Cool people live here. and cool people come to visit.”

And the number one destination for visitors in the Bluff City is the world-famous Beale Street.

Angela Taylor and her family are from Ohio. “We love Beale,” she said. “We’re having a great time.”

Taylor met up in Memphis with her dear friend Cindy Chaney and her family from Louisiana. Traveling during a pandemic, they say, isn’t a problem.

“I honestly don’t have any concerns about it,” said Chaney. “My family still has to live.”

“We don’t plan on being in super crowded or unnecessary situations where we’re going to be super exposed,” said Taylor.

With Beale back open for business and Elvis Week in full swing with fans from across the globe in the Bluff City, the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) enacted the Beale Street cover charge.

“Due to historic visitor trends and the forecast for great weather, we will be utilizing the $5 Beale Street security fee on Friday and Saturday nights beginning this weekend, the DMC announcement said.

The security fee is used to help reduce crowd sizes and create the best possible visitor experience on Beale. The charge beings at 10 p.m. each night and is $5 per person.

Paying a cover doesn’t bother Alisia Johnson who is visiting from St. Louis.

“Yes, of course! It could be $10. I’m willing to pay it. I’m fully vaccinated. I have my mask and God got me. God is going to take care of me,” Johnson said.

Thirteen-year-old Saniya Marshall celebrated her 13th birthday on Beale Street Friday night.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do down here,” she said. “We’re going to ride the carriage and eat ice cream.”

Her group is masked up, and some of her family and friends, including 12-year-old Shontavius Rogers, are vaccinated.

“I wanted to be safe and protected and I feel great,” Shontavius said. “Just get it. It’s very safe for you to get it.”

Even with Memphis metro hospitals running out of ICU space, and doctors pleading with the public to take precautions against COVID-19, some on Beale say they fear violence more than the virus.

“I’m scared of people with guns,” said Downtown Tat. “I’m not scared of COVID. I’m scared of people with guns. People with guns scare me more than COVID, I swear to God!”

The DMC says the $5 cover charge has been an effective way to reduce crowd size and prevent stampedes. The money raised by the fee pays for extra security officers on Beale Street.

The CDC advises everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up if your indoors in a city or town where coronavirus cases are surging.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.