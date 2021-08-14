Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Crittenden County communication center was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

Phone lines are down following the lightning strike, causing police, medical, and fire emergency 911 to be re-routed to West Memphis.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says those calls are still being answered. Non-emergency phone lines are currently unable to be answered.

The sheriff’s department says AT&T has been working to get the phone lines up and running.

