Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Crittenden County communication center was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

Phone lines are down following the lightning strike, causing police, medical, and fire emergency 911 to be re-routed to West Memphis.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says those calls are still being answered. Non-emergency phone lines are currently unable to be answered.

The sheriff’s department says AT&T has been working to get the phone lines up and running.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

