Event to help kids, migrant worker families in NEA

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas officials will head to Forrest City Saturday to help with an event for kids and migrant workers.

The Division of Workforce Services announced a back-to-school supply giveaway with many resources available for migrant workers.

It’s from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Arkansas Workforce Center at 3000 Eldridge Road in Forrest City.

However, this isn’t limited to people in the town.

The division said anyone from Marianna, Wynne, Brinkley, and Cotton Plant could come.

The division has teamed up with the Mexican Consulate out of Little Rock, among many others, to hold the event.

Regulatory Advisor for Targeted Populations Eduardo Lemm explained that events like these are crucial.

“This population sometimes is kind of forgotten,” Lemm said. “They spend a lot of times in the field working 10, 12 hours a day. A lot of times, they don’t have time to see some of the resources we have in the community.”

Lemm added that depending on Saturday’s success, they may consider holding more events like these in Northeast Arkansas again.

Lemm also spoke to Region 8 News Español Friday. Here’s that interview:

