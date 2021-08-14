Jones: Scrimmage was “most productive day” in fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State played a full scrimmage for the first time in fall camp Saturday.

The closed-door scrimmage saw over 100 plays run. Head Coach Butch Jones says he saw growth in some areas, but a step back in others.

He said the offense improved, with quarterbacks Layne Hatcher and James Blackman each taking steps forward. With Blackman, Jones said he had a “monumental jump” and is playing with more confidence.

“We were physical, we played fast, we just have to continue to go off of what we did today and continue to focus on playing winning football at all times,” Senior offensive lineman Ivory Scott said. “I feel like communication has gotten way better from the Spring, especially from the first day of fall camp. We’re getting more used to each other, we’re getting adjusted to each other more so it’s a big difference, it’s a big difference.”

Jones said while there were some dropped passes, he saw growth among his offense, especially with explosive plays.

“[This was the] most productive day we’ve had in training camp,” Jones said. “We need to work to be a better football team day-in and day-out. We will be a work-in-progress, we will continue to be a work-in-progress throughout the entire course of the season.”

On the flip side, Jones said it was a step back defensively and with special teams. Jones pinpointed 16 penalties as a team and missing tackles as some of the biggest areas of concern.

“We just got to learn how to play more winning football, just be better at more winning football, just being consistent,” Senior linebacker Caleb Bonner said. “The eye in the sky don’t lie, so whatever you do will be on tape and that’s when you actually get to see good effort, communication, everybody playing as one so I feel like that’s a great thing.”

