“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After an ATV accident killed 17-year-old Morgan Hampton, her family is left behind with a legacy they plan to continue for the rest of their lives.

Jason and Shauntae Hampton, Morgan’s parents, put together a movement called “Live Like Morgan” due to their daughter touching the lives of dozens of people in the community.

“She would stay up late at night on the phone with them,” Jason said.

The Hamptons added they have made it their mission to be the reason someone smiles each day, hoping others would be inspired and do the same.

“We’re going to devote the rest of our lives doing is what exactly what she was doing in her last days and that’s being there for each other,” Jason said.

Whether you show kindness by paying for someone’s food or smiling and saying hello to a stranger, if you receive a “Live Like Morgan” card, you should try to show pass it on while showing kindness to someone else.

“I hope it blesses everybody that gets it because it’s a blessing to give them,” Shauntae said.

Jason mentioned some managers at local fast-food restaurants described to him how one day, several people paid for someone else’s food to honor her memory.

“It’s breathtaking. It’s humbling,” he said.

More importantly, Shauntae says people should always place God first.

The Hamptons are working to restore an old church house that is located near the cemetery Morgan was buried in.

Shauntae mentioned Morgan loved the building and has always said she felt “at peace” there as she tidied up the gravesites during her last days.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.