Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After an ATV accident killed 17-year-old Morgan Hampton, her family is left behind with a legacy they plan to continue for the rest of their lives.

Jason and Shauntae Hampton, Morgan’s parents, put together a movement called “Live Like Morgan” due to their daughter touching the lives of dozens of people in the community.

“She would stay up late at night on the phone with them,” Jason said.

The Hamptons added they have made it their mission to be the reason someone smiles each day, hoping others would be inspired and do the same.

“We’re going to devote the rest of our lives doing is what exactly what she was doing in her last days and that’s being there for each other,” Jason said.

Whether you show kindness by paying for someone’s food or smiling and saying hello to a stranger, if you receive a “Live Like Morgan” card, you should try to show pass it on while showing kindness to someone else.

“I hope it blesses everybody that gets it because it’s a blessing to give them,” Shauntae said.

Jason mentioned some managers at local fast-food restaurants described to him how one day, several people paid for someone else’s food to honor her memory.

“It’s breathtaking. It’s humbling,” he said.

More importantly, Shauntae says people should always place God first.

The Hamptons are working to restore an old church house that is located near the cemetery Morgan was buried in.

Shauntae mentioned Morgan loved the building and has always said she felt “at peace” there as she tidied up the gravesites during her last days.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
A Sharp County deputy suffered injuries Friday morning when a juvenile pulled out a gun and...
Sheriff: Deputy shot after taking juvenile to get ice cream
An Independence County woman died when her ATV collided with another vehicle.
Woman fatally injured in ATV crash
A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash

Latest News

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
The Division of Workforce Services announced a back-to-school supply giveaway with many...
Event to help kids, migrant worker families in NEA
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
911
Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis