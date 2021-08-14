Student-athletes prepare for the semester through back to school shopping

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While plenty of people are shopping for new clothes and school supplies, the parents of athletes are having to go to places like Play It Again Sports to get ready for the year as well.

This is one of the busiest times of the year for the business, with plenty of sports ready to kick off in just a few weeks.

“With fall sports across the board, soccer, in particular, we’ve seen a lot of that,” said Tyler Hollis, assistant manager of Play It Again Sports. “But, baseball and basketball will be starting here soon, so there’s been a lot of traffic so we’re pretty appreciative of that.”

The store is happy to see the increase of normalcy in team sports coming into the fall semester, with sales finally returning to where they were before the pandemic.

“I’d say sales are back to normal,” Hollis said. “We’re up for the year, which we are incredibly blessed to say, and yeah, things are going great from there.”

A large part of the store’s business also comes from second-hand equipment, which allows families without the money for brand new gear to still come to school ready to play.

“Because of that people can come in, who are a little more budget conscious and have to go by stricter monetary values and get stuff that they need and not go an arm and a leg out on,” Hollis said. “So that’s the coolest part really is being able to provide that.”

Hollis said that he’s seen fewer people come and trade in their used gear recently, which he accredits to the pandemic.

He hopes to see that trend reversed soon, so the store can continue to serve everyone.

