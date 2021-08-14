Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression

After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) - Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, while Fred remained a tropical depression headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Grace was centered 420 miles (675 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Grace had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Meanwhile, Fred remained a tropical depression with top winds around 35 mph (55 kph). Forecasters said the system appeared “disorganized.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
A Sharp County deputy suffered injuries Friday morning when a juvenile pulled out a gun and...
Sheriff: Deputy shot after taking juvenile to get ice cream
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Highway 63 near Joe Mack...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 63; one injured
A plane crashed in Izard County Monday morning, killing one person.
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a...
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in...
No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Four people suffered non life-threatening injuries after part of a Las Vegas supermarket fell...
'I see pieces of ceiling fall': Grocery store awning falls, injuring 4