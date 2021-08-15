Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: East Poinsett County

EPC won nine games in 2020, bringing home the 2A-3 Championship.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2020 marked the first 2A-3 Championship since 2014 for the East Poinsett County Warriors. EPC was 2-2 to start the year but would win seven of their next eight games, including two in the state tournament.

Coach Brandon Powell returns 12 starters from last year’s team. He says while they did graduate key seniors, the underclassman has taken a step up this offseason.

“We’re young, we’ve had a pretty good summer, and I think it’s carried over to the fall practice, we’re just kind of excited to get this thing going,” Powell said. “We had some really good senior leaders last year that kind of led us through that pandemic season and those underclassmen kind of learned from those guys so those guys are stepping up this year and learning how to be leaders for us, especially the senior class.”

Powell mentioned the battle in the trenches as a big key for the Warriors this season.

“That’s probably the most experience we’ve got on the team,” Powell said. “We’re looking for those guys to lead our team and do well up there and run the football, stop the run.”

One lineman who will return is senior John Keith.

“Last year, just a lot of weakness up front, just a lack of linemen we had last year,” Keith said. “This year, we have a lot more assets. This year, I’m expected to lead the offensive line, set the example of what we should always do.”

EPC returns 12 starters, seven on the offensive side of the football. Powell mentioned the wide receivers as a group that has stood out so far.

“We’re excited about the receiving group we’ve got, they’re all 10th graders pretty much,” Powell said. “They’ve had a great summer and we’re [excited] to see how they turn out on Friday nights.”

Senior wideout and backup QB Barry Rossell said the team has gelled together over the offseason.

In the offseason, I got stronger, better,” Rossell said. “[I] learned the offense more, learned how to help guys.”

