Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Marked Tree

The 2020 team finished 2-5.
The 2020 team finished 2-5.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree Indians trotted out a young team in 2020, going 2-5 overall.

The good news, the team will return most of its starters in 2021, 18 of them to be exact.

Head Coach Waylon Dunn says that will pay dividends for the team this year.

“This year, having our offensive line back is a big plus, of course, we’ve got to replace a quarterback and a running back but we’ve got a lot of the other pieces back,” Dunn said. “We got our leading receiver back so that’s a big thing. Defensively, we’ve got a lot of kids back on defense, we were young last year, now we’re not so young so that’s not an excuse anymore, we’ve got to be better tacklers and I feel like that’s what we’re going to do. Hopefully, now that we’re in pads, we get to reinforce that.”

“I learned a lot, especially up in 7v7′s, we did those a lot,” Senior linebacker Jaden Neal said. “Everybody got reps in, got better. Just to show up and be here, put in the work and if everybody shows up and is dedicated, we’ll be good.”

“We’re a small team, but we still put up a fight on bigger teams,” Senior wideout Aayden Johnson said. “We learned that really size doesn’t matter it just matters how much of a fight you put up. We’re still putting in new plays, still learning, but so far so good.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory
Jackson County District Court Judge Henry Boyce issued a bench warrant Thursday, Aug. 12, to...
Authorities: Police officer arrested for not reporting alleged child sexual assault
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after Jonesboro police responded to a...
Man arrested in car break-in case, falls into thorn bush

Latest News

Green and Brown Named to Senior Bowl Watchlist
EPC won nine games in 2020, bringing home the 2A-3 Championship.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: East Poinsett County
Marked Tree looks to improve in 2021.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Marked Tree
Warriors won 7 of its last 8 games in 2020.
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: EPC