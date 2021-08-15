2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree Indians trotted out a young team in 2020, going 2-5 overall.

The good news, the team will return most of its starters in 2021, 18 of them to be exact.

Head Coach Waylon Dunn says that will pay dividends for the team this year.

Final stop of the day: Marked Tree.



Coach Dunn is optimistic for this 2021 Marked Tree squad. Hear more Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/RqVFaKaO8g — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) August 9, 2021

“This year, having our offensive line back is a big plus, of course, we’ve got to replace a quarterback and a running back but we’ve got a lot of the other pieces back,” Dunn said. “We got our leading receiver back so that’s a big thing. Defensively, we’ve got a lot of kids back on defense, we were young last year, now we’re not so young so that’s not an excuse anymore, we’ve got to be better tacklers and I feel like that’s what we’re going to do. Hopefully, now that we’re in pads, we get to reinforce that.”

“I learned a lot, especially up in 7v7′s, we did those a lot,” Senior linebacker Jaden Neal said. “Everybody got reps in, got better. Just to show up and be here, put in the work and if everybody shows up and is dedicated, we’ll be good.”

“We’re a small team, but we still put up a fight on bigger teams,” Senior wideout Aayden Johnson said. “We learned that really size doesn’t matter it just matters how much of a fight you put up. We’re still putting in new plays, still learning, but so far so good.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.