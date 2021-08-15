Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State in NFL: Several Red Wolves in Week 1 preseason action

Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill made his NFL debut Saturday with the Los Angeles Chargers
Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill made his NFL debut Saturday with the Los Angeles Chargers(Source: NFL)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021 NFL preseason is underway. Several former Red Wolves are on rosters, some made their pro debut in Week 1.

Demario Davis (Saints): Active

- Selected to 2021 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor

- 2021 marks 10th season in the NFL

JD McKissic (Washington): 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 reception, 3 yards

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- 2020 stats: 85 rushes for 365 yards, 1 TD; 80 receptions for 110 yards, 2 TD

Kirk Merritt (Dolphins): 1 target

- Played in 1 game in the 2020 season

- Signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020

Omar Bayless (Panthers): Sunday 12pm on NFL Network

- Signed with Carolina as a undrafted free agent in 2020

- Missed 2020 season with a knee injury

- 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year, AP All-American at Arkansas State

Forrest Merrill (Chargers): 2 tackles, 1 TFL

- Made NFL debut on Saturday

- Signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

Aaron Donkor (Seahawks): 3 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Saturday

- Seattle added Donkor to roster in May 2021 as a part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program

- Played in 6 games with Arkansas State in 2019

William Bradley-King (Washington): 3 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Thursday

- Drafted by WFT in 7th round of 2021 NFL Draft

- Played 3 seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Baylor for 2020 season

Jerry Jacobs (Lions): 2 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Friday

- Signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

- Played with Arkansas State in 2018 & 2019, transferred to Arkansas for 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Jackson County District Court Judge Henry Boyce issued a bench warrant Thursday, Aug. 12, to...
Authorities: Police officer arrested for not reporting alleged child sexual assault
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after Jonesboro police responded to a...
Man arrested in car break-in case, falls into thorn bush
A Sharp County deputy suffered injuries Friday morning when a juvenile pulled out a gun and...
Sheriff: Deputy shot after taking juvenile to get ice cream

Latest News

Jones said the offense took a step forward, while the defense regressed during Saturday's...
Jones: Scrimmage was “most productive day” in fall camp
Former Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves in 90: Hatcher & Blackman preview Scrimmage #1, A-State reveals 2021 Hall of Honor class
Saints host the Cleveland Browns - week 2 of the regular season (Source: WVUE)
Demario Davis, Ryan Aplin, & Sharika Nelvis headline 2021 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor
Arkansas State WR Dahu Green picks some yards after the catch in a 2020 matchup vs. Troy.
Red Wolves Dahu Green & Jeffmario Brown land on Senior Bowl watch list