A-State in NFL: Several Red Wolves in Week 1 preseason action

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021 NFL preseason is underway. Several former Red Wolves are on rosters, some made their pro debut in Week 1.

Demario Davis (Saints): Active

- Selected to 2021 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor

- 2021 marks 10th season in the NFL

JD McKissic (Washington): 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 reception, 3 yards

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- 2020 stats: 85 rushes for 365 yards, 1 TD; 80 receptions for 110 yards, 2 TD

Kirk Merritt (Dolphins): 1 target

- Played in 1 game in the 2020 season

- Signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020

Omar Bayless (Panthers): Sunday 12pm on NFL Network

- Signed with Carolina as a undrafted free agent in 2020

- Missed 2020 season with a knee injury

- 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year, AP All-American at Arkansas State

Forrest Merrill (Chargers): 2 tackles, 1 TFL

- Made NFL debut on Saturday

- Signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

Aaron Donkor (Seahawks): 3 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Saturday

- Seattle added Donkor to roster in May 2021 as a part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program

- Played in 6 games with Arkansas State in 2019

William Bradley-King (Washington): 3 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Thursday

- Drafted by WFT in 7th round of 2021 NFL Draft

- Played 3 seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Baylor for 2020 season

Jerry Jacobs (Lions): 2 tackles

- Made NFL debut on Friday

- Signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

- Played with Arkansas State in 2018 & 2019, transferred to Arkansas for 2020 season.

