Arenado homers again, Cardinals win fifth straight with 9-4 victory over Royals

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado runs to first after hitting a ground-rule double during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado runs to first after hitting a ground-rule double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Saturday night.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight win. Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4, and Tommy Edman had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Louis broke it open when it scored four times with two out in the seventh. Goldschmidt hit a two-run single before Arenado went deep, sending a drive to left for his 24th homer.

Arenado also homered during the Cardinals’ 6-0 win on Friday night.

